Why the Market Dipped But Canada Goose (GOOS) Gained Today

Canada Goose (GOOS) closed at $8.17 in the latest trading session, marking a +2% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 2.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.55%.

The the stock of high-end coat maker has fallen by 3.26% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.6%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Canada Goose in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.16, marking a 14.29% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $262.86 million, indicating a 1.02% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Canada Goose. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.18% upward. Canada Goose is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Canada Goose is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.31. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.6 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that GOOS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.63. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.26 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, positioning it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

