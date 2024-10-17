Why the Market Dipped But Canada Goose (GOOS) Gained Today

In the latest trading session, Canada Goose (GOOS) closed at $11.03, marking a +0.18% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.02% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.38%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the high-end coat maker had gained 4.86% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.77% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Canada Goose in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.05, reflecting a 141.67% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $189.02 million, indicating a 9.8% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.84 per share and revenue of $969.23 million. These totals would mark changes of +15.07% and -1.73%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Canada Goose. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.8% upward. Right now, Canada Goose possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Canada Goose currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.11. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.63.

Meanwhile, GOOS's PEG ratio is currently 0.6. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry stood at 1.95 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, finds itself in the top 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

