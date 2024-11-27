Why the Market Dipped But C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Gained Today

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) closed the most recent trading day at $36.39, moving +0.08% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.31%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.59%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 37.99% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.76%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of C3.ai, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on December 9, 2024. On that day, C3.ai, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.16 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 23.08%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $91.01 million, reflecting a 24.28% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.53 per share and a revenue of $383.04 million, signifying shifts of -12.77% and +27.86%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, C3.ai, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, positioning it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

