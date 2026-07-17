Why the Market Dipped But Brinker International (EAT) Gained Today

In the latest trading session, Brinker International (EAT) closed at $189.35, marking a +2.09% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.4%.

The stock of operator of restaurant chains Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy has risen by 12.48% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.32%.

The upcoming earnings release of Brinker International will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $3.09, marking a 24.1% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.53 billion, up 4.7% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $10.75 per share and a revenue of $5.81 billion, indicating changes of +20.79% and +7.89%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Brinker International. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.13% increase. Brinker International presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Brinker International is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.91. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 20.78.

We can also see that EAT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.15. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Restaurants industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, finds itself in the bottom 24% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EAT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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