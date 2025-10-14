Why the Market Dipped But Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Gained Today

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) closed at $97.80 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.57% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.76%.

The defense contractor's shares have seen a decrease of 5.25% over the last month, not keeping up with the Business Services sector's loss of 3.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.14%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Booz Allen Hamilton in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 24, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.51, showcasing a 16.57% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.99 billion, reflecting a 5.09% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.33 per share and revenue of $12.13 billion. These totals would mark changes of -0.31% and +1.22%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.47% lower. Booz Allen Hamilton presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, Booz Allen Hamilton is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.21. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 20.02.

Meanwhile, BAH's PEG ratio is currently 1.52. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Consulting Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.25 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

