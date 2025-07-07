Why the Market Dipped But Booking Holdings (BKNG) Gained Today

Booking Holdings (BKNG) closed at $5,815.92 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.73% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.94%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.92%.

Shares of the online booking service witnessed a gain of 1.82% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 2.47%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.22%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Booking Holdings in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 29, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $49.95, signifying a 19.21% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $6.54 billion, indicating a 11.62% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $215.99 per share and a revenue of $25.66 billion, signifying shifts of +15.44% and +8.11%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Booking Holdings. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.9% higher. Currently, Booking Holdings is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Booking Holdings is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.47. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 25.18.

One should further note that BKNG currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.76. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Commerce industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.43.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, placing it within the top 28% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

