Why the Market Dipped But Boeing (BA) Gained Today

In the latest trading session, Boeing (BA) closed at $173.83, marking a +0.46% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.59%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.78%.

The airplane builder's shares have seen a decrease of 0.36% over the last month, surpassing the Aerospace sector's loss of 4.24% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.23%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Boeing in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Boeing to post earnings of -$1.51 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 33.63%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $19.44 billion, reflecting a 17.32% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$2.58 per share and revenue of $83.56 billion, indicating changes of +87.34% and +25.62%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Boeing. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 59.79% lower. Boeing is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, placing it within the top 34% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

