Why the Market Dipped But Blue Bird (BLBD) Gained Today

The latest trading session saw Blue Bird (BLBD) ending at $32.43, denoting a +1.6% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 5.98%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 5.5%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 5.82%.

Shares of the school bus maker have depreciated by 3.36% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 7.1% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.66%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Blue Bird in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.96, signifying a 7.87% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $390 million, indicating a 12.74% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4 per share and revenue of $1.45 billion, indicating changes of +15.61% and +7.92%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Blue Bird. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Blue Bird possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Blue Bird is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.99. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.57.

One should further note that BLBD currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.74. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Automotive - Domestic industry stood at 0.74 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

