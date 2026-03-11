Why the Market Dipped But BlackBerry (BB) Gained Today

In the latest trading session, BlackBerry (BB) closed at $3.50, marking a +1.45% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.61%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the cybersecurity software and services company had lost 1.99% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.16%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of BlackBerry in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 9, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.05, marking a 66.67% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.15 per share and a revenue of $538.01 million, demonstrating changes of +650% and -6.22%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for BlackBerry. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. BlackBerry is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, BlackBerry is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.12. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 20.22.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, placing it within the bottom 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

