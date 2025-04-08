Why the Market Dipped But Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Gained Today

In the latest trading session, Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed at $492.64, marking a +0.46% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.57%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.84%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.15%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 1.35% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's loss of 10.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.16%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Berkshire Hathaway B in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $4.81, showcasing a 7.32% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $92.21 billion, indicating a 2.6% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $20.13 per share and a revenue of $375.33 billion, representing changes of -8.5% and +1.05%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.19% decrease. Currently, Berkshire Hathaway B is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Berkshire Hathaway B currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.36. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 10.74 for its industry.

Meanwhile, BRK.B's PEG ratio is currently 3.48. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Insurance - Property and Casualty stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.82 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.