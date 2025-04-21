Why the Market Dipped But Barrick Gold (GOLD) Gained Today

The most recent trading session ended with Barrick Gold (GOLD) standing at $20.45, reflecting a +1.39% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.36%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.48%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.55%.

Shares of the gold and copper mining company have appreciated by 6.89% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Basic Materials sector's loss of 5.84% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.6%.

The upcoming earnings release of Barrick Gold will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 7, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.29, indicating a 52.63% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.59 per share and a revenue of $14.97 billion, signifying shifts of +26.19% and +15.83%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Barrick Gold should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 16.23% higher within the past month. Currently, Barrick Gold is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Barrick Gold is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.72. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.61 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that GOLD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.38. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Mining - Gold industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.63 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 153, this industry ranks in the bottom 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.