Why the Market Dipped But Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Gained Today

In the latest trading session, Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) closed at $110.37, marking a +1.97% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.35%.

Shares of the semiconductor services company have appreciated by 27.07% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.88%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.51%.

The upcoming earnings release of Axcelis Technologies will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.71, showcasing a 31.73% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $195.05 million, up 1.29% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.54 per share and revenue of $840.2 million. These totals would mark changes of -27.46% and +0.14%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Axcelis Technologies. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Axcelis Technologies boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Axcelis Technologies is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.58. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 30.58.

We can also see that ACLS currently has a PEG ratio of 10.44. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry was having an average PEG ratio of 5.77.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, positioning it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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