Why the Market Dipped But ASML (ASML) Gained Today

ASML (ASML) closed the latest trading day at $731.11, indicating a +0.11% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.71%.

Heading into today, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers had lost 2.82% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 11.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.03% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of ASML in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect ASML to post earnings of $6.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 81.07%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $8.08 billion, indicating a 40.65% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $25.37 per share and revenue of $34.34 billion, which would represent changes of +21.85% and +12.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ASML. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.79% higher. Currently, ASML is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, ASML is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 28.78. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 25.84.

We can additionally observe that ASML currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.6. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.26 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, positioning it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

