Why the Market Dipped But Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Gained Today

Ardmore Shipping (ASC) ended the recent trading session at $10.08, demonstrating a +0.9% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.12%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.31%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.04%.

The shipping company's stock has climbed by 2.04% in the past month, exceeding the Transportation sector's loss of 3.72% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.91%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Ardmore Shipping in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Ardmore Shipping is projected to report earnings of $0.20 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 78.26%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $44.23 million, down 41.61% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.06 per share and a revenue of $177.83 million, signifying shifts of -62.68% and -34.9%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ardmore Shipping. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Ardmore Shipping currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Ardmore Shipping's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.42. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 8.92.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, finds itself in the bottom 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

