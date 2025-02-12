Why the Market Dipped But Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Gained Today

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) closed at $9.36 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.75% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.27% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.

The company's stock has climbed by 13.02% in the past month, exceeding the Aerospace sector's gain of 4.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.27%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Archer Aviation Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.24, up 17.24% from the prior-year quarter.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Archer Aviation Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, Archer Aviation Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, positioning it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.