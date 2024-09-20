Why the Market Dipped But Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Gained Today

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) closed the most recent trading day at $3.06, moving +0.33% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.36%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 17.12% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's gain of 0.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Archer Aviation Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.27, up 6.9% from the prior-year quarter.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Archer Aviation Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 10.56% decrease. Archer Aviation Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

