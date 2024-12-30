Why the Market Dipped But Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Gained Today

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed the most recent trading day at $13.70, moving +0.29% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.97%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.19%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust witnessed a loss of 6.88% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 4.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.36%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Arbor Realty Trust in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.41, marking a 19.61% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $260.98 million, indicating a 21.17% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.78 per share and revenue of $1.17 billion, which would represent changes of -20.89% and -12.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, Arbor Realty Trust boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Arbor Realty Trust has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.7 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 8.93.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 130, this industry ranks in the bottom 49% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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