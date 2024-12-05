Why the Market Dipped But AppFolio (APPF) Gained Today

The latest trading session saw AppFolio (APPF) ending at $269.26, denoting a +0.44% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.55%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the property management software maker had gained 17.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 7.09%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.66%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of AppFolio in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.96, signifying a 9.09% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $200.01 million, indicating a 16.4% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.41 per share and a revenue of $790.55 million, representing changes of +157.89% and +27.42%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for AppFolio. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, AppFolio is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note AppFolio's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 60.73. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 33.71, which means AppFolio is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, finds itself in the top 16% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

AppFolio, Inc. (APPF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.