Why the Market Dipped But AngloGold Ashanti (AU) Gained Today

AngloGold Ashanti (AU) closed the most recent trading day at $47.66, moving +1.3% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.01% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.32%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.05%.

The stock of gold miner has fallen by 2.22% in the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.37%.

The upcoming earnings release of AngloGold Ashanti will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect AngloGold Ashanti to post earnings of $1.31 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 118.33%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.32 billion, indicating a 67.73% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.99 per share and a revenue of $8.85 billion, signifying shifts of +125.79% and +52.81%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for AngloGold Ashanti. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.56% higher. AngloGold Ashanti is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, AngloGold Ashanti currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.44. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.69.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 15, this industry ranks in the top 7% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.