Why the Market Dipped But Alaska Air Group (ALK) Gained Today

In the latest market close, Alaska Air Group (ALK) reached $41.18, with a +1.3% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.6% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.86%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.08%.

Shares of the airline have depreciated by 3.63% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Transportation sector's loss of 3.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Alaska Air Group in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Alaska Air Group is projected to report earnings of $2.35 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 21.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.97 billion, up 4.74% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.68 per share and revenue of $10.91 billion, which would represent changes of +3.31% and +4.61%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Alaska Air Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower within the past month. As of now, Alaska Air Group holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Alaska Air Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.68. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 8.79 of its industry.

One should further note that ALK currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.54. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Transportation - Airline industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.64 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, finds itself in the bottom 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

