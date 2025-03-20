Why the Market Dipped But Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Gained Today

The most recent trading session ended with Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) standing at $126.15, reflecting a +0.12% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.22% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.33%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 20.24% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 8.76% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.48%.

The upcoming earnings release of Airbnb, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.26, down 36.59% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.26 billion, up 5.62% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.32 per share and revenue of $12.23 billion, which would represent changes of +5.11% and +10.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.25% higher. Currently, Airbnb, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Airbnb, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.16. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.36 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that ABNB currently has a PEG ratio of 2.55. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Leisure and Recreation Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.2.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

