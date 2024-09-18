Why the Market Dipped But Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Gained Today

The most recent trading session ended with Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) standing at $122.42, reflecting a +0.25% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.31%.

The the stock of company has risen by 4.04% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.57%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Airbnb, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.26, showcasing a 5.44% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.72 billion, up 9.37% from the prior-year quarter.

ABNB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.39 per share and revenue of $11.03 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -39.36% and +11.18%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.93% lower. Airbnb, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Airbnb, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.81. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.12.

Investors should also note that ABNB has a PEG ratio of 1.62 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Content industry stood at 1.08 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, positioning it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

