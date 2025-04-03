Why the Market Dipped But Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Gained Today

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) closed the latest trading day at $108.49, indicating a +0.89% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 4.84% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.97%.

Coming into today, shares of the gold mining company had gained 8.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 0.78%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.7%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Agnico Eagle Mines in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 24, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.02, reflecting a 34.21% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.24 billion, indicating a 22.4% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.50 per share and a revenue of $9.17 billion, indicating changes of +6.38% and +10.65%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.31% lower. Agnico Eagle Mines is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Agnico Eagle Mines is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 23.92. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.77, so one might conclude that Agnico Eagle Mines is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can additionally observe that AEM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.76. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Mining - Gold industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.95.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.