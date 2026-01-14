Why the Market Dipped But AGNC Investment (AGNC) Gained Today

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed the most recent trading day at $11.57, moving +1.94% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.53% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.09%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1%.

The real estate investment trust's shares have seen an increase of 9.87% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 0.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

The upcoming earnings release of AGNC Investment will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on January 26, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.37, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $323.59 million, showing a 181.38% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.53 per share and a revenue of $792.59 million, representing changes of -18.62% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, AGNC Investment is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note AGNC Investment's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.32. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 7.87.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.