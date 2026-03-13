Why the Market Dipped But Adma Biologics (ADMA) Gained Today

In the latest trading session, Adma Biologics (ADMA) closed at $15.15, marking a +1.03% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.93%.

The stock of infectious disease drug developer has fallen by 3.85% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's loss of 4.48% and undershooting the S&P 500's loss of 2.25%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Adma Biologics in its upcoming release.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.96 per share and a revenue of $639.74 million, indicating changes of +60% and +25.4%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Adma Biologics. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.35% higher within the past month. Adma Biologics is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Adma Biologics's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.7. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.89, so one might conclude that Adma Biologics is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, finds itself in the bottom 43% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.