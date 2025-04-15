Why the Market Dipped But ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Gained Today

ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) closed at $20.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.69% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.39%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 32.76% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.94% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of ACM Research, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.37, signifying a 28.85% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $178.03 million, indicating a 16.98% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

ACMR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.15 per share and revenue of $928.32 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -4.87% and +18.69%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ACM Research, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ACM Research, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note ACM Research, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.38. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.38 for its industry.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Material Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 1, this industry ranks in the top 1% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR)

