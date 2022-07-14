Why Markel Stock Dropped Today

What happened

Markel (NYSE: MKL) saw its share price drop 4.5% Thursday morning on what was a choppy day for the markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down about 628 points at 10:11 a.m. ET, while the S&P 500 was down more than 2% in the morning. Markel hit its low around 12:51 p.m. ET.

Markel, which offers specialty insurance and has a portfolio of public and private companies, rebounded slightly but was still down 3.98% at 3:38 p.m. ET today.

So what

One day after a historically bad June inflation report, which saw the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increase 9.1%, the highest year-over-year increase since 1981, Thursday opened with less-than-great earnings news from two early second-quarter financial bellwethers.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), the nation's largest bank, missed revenue and earnings estimates for the second quarter, and the stock price was down 4.5% in early trading. Investment bank Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) also underperformed earnings and revenue expectations.

The weak earnings sent the market tumbling, led by financial stocks, of which Markel is one. The Travelers Companies (NYSE: TRV), Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS), and Citigroup (NYSE: C) were also down big.

Banks are among the first to report earnings every quarter, and they set the tone for the quarter -- and this news does not bode well. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said on the earnings call that "geopolitical tension, high inflation, waning consumer confidence, the uncertainty about how high rates have to go ... are very likely to have negative consequences on the global economy sometime down the road."

Also, analysts at Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) lowered their price target for the S&P 500 by year's end to 3,600, which would be about a 5% drop from current levels.

Now what

Markel is not a bank and had a very good first half of the year, with its stock price up 4.8% through June 30. Its specialty insurance business should do well in a rising-rate environment, and Markel Ventures, its private equity business, saw revenue rise 35% in the first quarter. Its shares might be volatile in the days ahead as big banks report earnings, but investors should be more tuned in on Aug. 4, when Markel reports earnings.

Also, more in the near-term, it will be interesting to see earnings reports next week from some of the big insurance companies, like Travelers, which reports on July 21.

10 stocks we like better than Markel

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Markel wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Dave Kovaleski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Goldman Sachs and Markel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.