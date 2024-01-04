Why Markel Group (MKL) Shares are Attracting Investors Now

Markel Group Inc. MKL has been in investors’ good books on the back of a niche focus, improved pricing, effective risk management, strategic buyouts, solid capital position and prudent capital deployment.

Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MKL’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $93.75 per share, indicating a 16.7% increase from the year-ago reported figure on 8.1% higher revenues of $15.64 billion.

Northbound Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings has moved 1.2% north in the past 60 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Markel currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The stock has gained 5.5% compared with the industry’s growth of 3.6% in the past year.



Attractive Valuation

MKL shares are trading at a price-to-book value multiple of 1.4, lower than the industry average of 3.7. It also has an impressive Value Score of B. This style score helps find the most attractive value stocks. Back-tested results have shown that stocks with a Value Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2, offer better returns.

Return on Equity (ROE)

Markel’s trailing 12-month return on equity was 8.7%, up 230 basis points year over year. ROE reflects its efficiency in using its shareholders’ funds.

Business Tailwinds

MKL has been generating improved premiums. An improvement in new business volume, strong retention levels, continued increases in rates and expanded product offerings should help the insurer retain the momentum.



Markel aims to double the size of its insurance operations and thus targets $10 billion of annual insurance premiums in five years. This should lead to $1 billion of annual underwriting profit. MKL envisions to achieve this target, primarily banking on the organic growth of its existing operations.



Investment income benefits from an improving rate environment. Thus, Markel’s fixed maturity portfolio is poised to gain, given higher yield rates. The company believes that the impact will become more meaningful in the future as lower-yielding securities mature and are replaced by higher-yielding securities.



Through Markel Ventures, MKL has been investing in the ownership of the best asset management firms. The company has been pursuing acquisitions to achieve profitable growth in insurance operations and to create additional value on a diversified basis in Markel Ventures operations.



Banking on a strong capital position, the insurer has engaged in share buybacks. The company has a share repurchase program authorized by the board that provides for the repurchase of up to $750 million of shares.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the Diversified Operations industry are General Electric Company GE, ITT Inc. ITT and 3M Company MMM. While General Electric sports a Zacks Rank #1, ITT and 3M Company carry a Zacks Rank #2 each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for General Electric’s 2024 earnings indicates a year-over-year increase of 69.2%.



GE delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 53.42%. Shares of GE have rallied 74% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ITT’s 2024 earnings indicates a year-over-year increase of 11.7%. ITT delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.99%.



The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings has moved up 0.5% in the past 30 days. Shares of ITT have gained 38.7% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 3M Company’s 2024 earnings indicates a year-over-year increase of 8.7%. MMM beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed in one, the average being 16.66%.



The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings has moved up 0.7% in the past 60 days. Shares of MMM have lost 12.4% in the past year.

