Why Mark Cuban says Mastering AI Will Be the Key To Building Your Wealth

Winston Churchill famously said, “A pessimist sees the difficulty in every opportunity; an optimist sees the opportunity in every difficulty.”

Check Out: How To Earn $750 a Week in Passive Income

Read Next: 5 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money (That Actually Work)

Likewise, the ability to identify patterns and spot trends helps people become wealthy. It has helped Mark Cuban, the billionaire who has made several successful investments on the TV show Shark Tank.

At the 2017 SXSW Conference in Austin, Texas, Cuban predicted that “the world’s first trillionaires are going to come from somebody who masters AI and all its derivatives and applies it in ways we never thought of.”

This was well before OpenAI’s ChatGPT came onto the scene and a full seven years before Google began presenting AI-generated search responses. Yet while Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk remain likely candidates to become the world’s first trillionaires, Cuban presented the possibility that a new leader could emerge from the shadows with AI innovations.

Both Bezos and Musk incorporate AI into their ventures, but an entrepreneur with an eye on new AI applications could overtake both. And you don’t have to be a tech genius to capitalize on investments in AI, either. You can invest in startups with potential, whether in the field of AI or other industries.

Mark Cuban invests in companies in a variety of fields, according to MarkCubanCompanies.com. AI companies include tickerAI, an AI-driven, personalized financial market new aggregator, Samaya AI, a knowledge discovery platform, and Dirt, an emotional analytics platform.

As reported by Inc.com, Mark Cuban’s AngelList profile states, “I invest in companies that I think are compelling, differentiated, and run by motivated entrepreneurs.”

Even if you don’t have billions to invest, you can get started on a platform like Fundrise, where you can invest in technology and AI-powered companies before they go public with a starting deposit as low as $10.

Learn More: Tony Robbins: 10 Passive Income Ideas To Build Your Fortune

If you follow Cuban’s advice, you’ll consider companies with a focus on AI or those who are using AI to support their core competencies. He hasn’t changed his mind about AI since that SXSW event in 2017, according to a story published by Yahoo!Finance. “There are two kinds of companies in the world,” he recently shared. “Those who are great at AI, and everyone else.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Why Mark Cuban says Mastering AI Will Be the Key To Building Your Wealth

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.