Why Marijuana Stocks Wilted Today

What happened

Cannabis stocks that performed well on Friday last week took a turn for the worse Monday. As of 1:33 p.m. ET, shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL), Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF), and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) all headed south for the winter, down 2.5%, 5%, and 5.4% as of 1:35 p.m. ET.

A fourth cannabis stock -- Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC), now down 11% on negative news from Wall Street -- appears to have provided the catalyst for the sell-off. But as it turns out, investors may be reading too much into its bad news.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Consider: Canopy Growth stock sold off today after analysts at investment bank Piper Sandler said it was losing market share. And yes, that's a problem for Canopy Growth, but the question investors might want to be asking right now is "losing market share to whom?"

Because if Canopy is losing sales to somebody, then it stands to reason that some other cannabis company or companies are picking up those sales, right? I mean, sure, Piper Sandler didn't come out and tell us who's winning where Canopy Growth is losing, but it might be one of Sundial, Green Thumb, or Aurora. And if that's the case, then selling off these stocks on one of their rivals' bad news wouldn't make a lot of sense.

Now what

A second trend that bears watching is the direction in which marijuana prices are moving. That will clearly affect how profitable the business is for anyone who's able to grab sales away from Canopy Growth -- and in this regard, the news is somewhat positive.

Steep declines in marijuana prices over the past couple of months appear to be moderating of late. According to Cannabis Benchmarks' U.S. Cannabis Spot Index, a pound of cannabis cost a little over $1,400 in late October, and had fallen below $1,300 a pound by late November. Prices regained some strength in December, however, and were recently spotted back above $1,300 a pound.

Granted, that's still a sizable 7% drop in two months. But on the bright side, if prices stop dropping, then this, too, would be relatively good news for cannabis companies. It might not be enough to turn all of the marijuana companies profitable. But for a company like Green Thumb, for example, which is already profitable, a stabilization in prices plus the potential to pick up some market share from weaker players could be just the thing to get stock prices moving higher again.

10 stocks we like better than Green Thumb Industries

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Green Thumb Industries wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 16, 2021

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Green Thumb Industries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.