Why Marijuana Stock OrganiGram Holdings Tumbled by 9% on Tuesday

What happened

Hardly a day goes by when at least one marijuana stock posts an outsized gain or a steep drop in price. One prominent example on Tuesday was Canada's OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI), which closed 9% lower.

So what

That reaction comes one day after OrganiGram released its Q4 of fiscal 2020 results, which all in all weren't particularly bad.

Image source: Getty Images.

Rather, OrganiGram on Tuesday seemed to fall victim to investor gloom that settled over marijuana stocks generally, with top names such as Aurora Cannabis and Aphria also declining. Outside of some restructuring news from Aurora, there wasn't much in the way of material developments to drive the sector down as a whole.

Investors might also be concerned about U.S. politics. While there is optimism that the incoming Biden administration might be more accommodating to cannabis companies, it's becoming apparent that it might -- at least initially -- have its hands full coping with a messy transition from the Trump era. Given their consistently money-losing ways, pot companies need all the legislative help they can get ASAP.

Now what

Marijuana stock investors know well that they have bought into a sector that is highly volatile, particularly on the cusp of a dramatic change in national leadership. Good or bad news, either sectorwide or company-specific, can really rock these stocks. On Tuesday there was no material change in OrganiGram's prospects for success, so believers in the company might do well to keep hanging on for the ride.

Here's The Marijuana Stock You've Been Waiting For

A little-known Canadian company just unlocked what some experts think could be the key to profiting off the coming marijuana boom.



And make no mistake – it is coming.

Cannabis legalization is sweeping over North America – 11 states plus Washington, D.C., have all legalized recreational marijuana over the last few years, and full legalization came to Canada in October 2018.

And one under-the-radar Canadian company is poised to explode from this coming marijuana revolution.

Because a game-changing deal just went down between the Ontario government and this powerhouse company...and you need to hear this story today if you have even considered investing in pot stocks.

Simply click here to get the full story now.

Learn more

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends OrganiGram Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.