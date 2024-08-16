Why Marex Group Stock Was Skyrocketing This Week

Brokerage services provider Marex Group (NASDAQ: MRX) proved to be something of a sleeper stock this week. Investors were impressed by the outstanding second-quarter performance of the rather under-the-radar finance sector title, and rewarded it by pushing its stock price well higher. Week to date as of early Friday morning, Marex shares were trading almost 14% higher, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Frothy markets, healthy results

For its second quarter, U.K.-based Marex took in revenue of just over $422 million, which was 16% higher on a quarter-over-quarter basis (the company had its IPO in April, and figures for the same period one year ago were unavailable). GAAP net income landed just above $59 million, against the quarter-ago result of almost $44 million. On a non-GAAP (adjusted) per share basis, those figures were a respective $0.90 and $0.69.

Both headline results crushed analyst expectations. On average, pundits following Marex stock were estimating the company would earn less than $349 million in revenue, and net an adjusted profit of $0.57 per share.

In its earnings release, Marex attributed its outperformance to organic growth -- aided greatly by robust financial markets -- and the continued integration of recent acquisitions.

Aiming for a full decade of consistent growth

Marex wrote that its potential "remains positive and we believe we are on track for a tenth year of sequential growth." The company is guiding for full-year adjusted operating profit of $280 million to $290 million. It did not provide any forecasts for revenue or net income.

Should you invest $1,000 in Marex Group Plc right now?

Before you buy stock in Marex Group Plc, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Marex Group Plc wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $752,835!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 12, 2024

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.