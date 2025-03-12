Why Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) closed the most recent trading day at $137.29, moving +1.91% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.2%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.22%.

The refiner's shares have seen a decrease of 13.25% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 6.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.15%.

The upcoming earnings release of Marathon Petroleum will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 6, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.05, indicating a 101.8% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $30.09 billion, down 9.41% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.31 per share and revenue of $123.3 billion. These totals would mark changes of -12.62% and -12.19%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Marathon Petroleum. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.19% downward. Marathon Petroleum presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Marathon Petroleum is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.21. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.56.

We can also see that MPC currently has a PEG ratio of 2.7. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.59 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 203, this industry ranks in the bottom 20% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

