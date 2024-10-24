Why Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest market close, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) reached $18.22, with a +0.83% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.76%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 11.96% over the last month, surpassing the Business Services sector's gain of 1.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.47%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.38, reflecting a 660% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $154.07 million, up 57.45% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.21 per share and revenue of $570.57 million, which would represent changes of -223.53% and +47.24%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, positioning it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

