Why Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) closed the most recent trading day at $11.22, moving -3.57% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.64% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.59%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.59%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 30.53% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 8.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.33%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.25 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 37.5%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $202.16 million, reflecting a 5.48% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.8 per share and a revenue of $856.58 million, signifying shifts of +78.32% and -5.57%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.