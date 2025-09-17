Why Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

In the latest close session, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) was down 1.14% at $17.33. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.1% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 15.56% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 2.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.57%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.35, reflecting a 7.89% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $267.05 million, indicating a 102.85% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.17 per share and a revenue of $1.02 billion, demonstrating changes of -109.88% and +56.01%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

