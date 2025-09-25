Why Marathon Digital Could Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock

Key Points Marathon Digital is becoming more efficient at mining Bitcoin.

It's also setting up new energy sources for its future needs.

It has direct exposure to any increases in Bitcoin's value, too.

It's often said that picks and shovels made more fortunes in gold rushes than most prospectors. In crypto's version of the story, the picks are electricity, mining chips, and hardware uptime. And that's where Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA) aims to win by operating as an industrial-scale and increasingly efficient miner of Bitcoin.

After Bitcoin's most recent halving, only miners with cheap, reliable energy and top-tier efficiency can thrive. Marathon's strategy is built around both. Let's map out if an investment might help turn Marathon investors into millionaires.

Cost and clean power are the moat

In terms of the company's production capacity, Marathon's management targets 75 exahash of computing capability by the end of 2025, up by more than 40% from 2024. Efficiency has been trending the right way; after closing 2024 at roughly 20 joules of energy per terahash of computing power (J/TH), its hardware fleet was improved to about 18.3 J/TH by the second quarter of 2025, marking a meaningful cut.

To accomplish that and future efficiency improvements, the company expects to begin energizing its Texas wind power generation site in the second half of 2025. If it can secure further cheap renewable energy buildouts, its self-powering operations will have a competitive advantage that could drive significant returns over the long run.

Is this a millionaire maker?

Marathon currently has 52,477 BTC, which ties its operating results tightly to price appreciation of the coin over time. If we assume Bitcoin will continue to gain value over time, could buying shares of this business mint millionaires?

The 100x outcome that's necessary to create millionaires implies a process of massive value creation; Marathon's market cap is currently $6.5 billion. Marathon could, over the course of years, exhibit such value creation via its energy investments, assuming Bitcoin cooperates and the mining company's execution is solid.

So it isn't impossible, but it isn't a safe base case to do your investment planning around, either. Marathon's potential rewards come with significant risks.

Alex Carchidi has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

