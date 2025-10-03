Why Mara Holdings Stock Was Soaring This Week

Key Points The past few stock trading days have been kind to cryptos generally.

This extends to businesses that mine and acquire them.

10 stocks we like better than Mara ›

With a healthy rise in the value of its key asset and a big hardware order in its industry, crypto mining company Mara Holdings' (NASDAQ: MARA) last few days on the stock market have been prosperous. In fact, week to date as of early Friday morning and according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, the company's share price had swollen by almost 17%.

The crucial asset was a gainer

While it's diversified its business some in recent times, Mara's core activity still remains the mining and acquisition of Bitcoin, far and away the world's most popular and valuable cryptocurrency.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Bitcoin's value has risen notably of late for a clutch of factors, not least a fresh Federal Reserve rate cut many economists, analysts, and investors are expecting to happen later this month (people tend to put more capital in relatively risky assets like crypto when rates are skinny).

Over the past calendar week alone, Bitcoin has surged from under $110,000 to more than $120,000.

Machine dreams

Contributing to this dynamic was news from crypto mining rig manufacturer Canaan on Thursday. The company said it broke a three-year record with an order of over 50,000 of its current-generation mining machines from one client (which it didn't name). Those devices have been optimized for Bitcoin mining, although they are also capable of mining other cryptos.

By the standards of the crypto mining industry, that's a huge order, so it's little wonder that Bitcoin traded so sprightly -- as did mining stocks like Mara.

Should you invest $1,000 in Mara right now?

Before you buy stock in Mara, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Mara wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $626,942!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,157,870!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,063% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 29, 2025

Eric Volkman has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.