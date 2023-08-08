News & Insights

Markets
MNKD

Why MannKind Stock Soared 19% Higher on Tuesday

August 08, 2023 — 05:16 pm EDT

Written by Eric Volkman for The Motley Fool ->

What happened

Commercial-stage biotech MannKind (NASDAQ: MNKD) was a top choice of investors on the second day of the trading week. Tuesday saw MannKind's share price leap by almost 19%, making it stand out on a day when the S&P 500 index slumped by 0.4%.

So what

The reason for the stock's jump wasn't hard to tease out.

MannKind, which concentrates on developing treatments for endocrine and lung disorders, published its second quarter results that day.

The company's total revenue was $48.6 million, a vast improvement over the $18.9 million it earned in the same period of 2022. The net loss according to non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) adjusted standards narrowed dramatically, coming in at $366 million ($0.00 per share) against the year-ago shortfall of over $29 million.

Analysts weren't forecasting such solid performance. On average, they were estimating MannKind would book just under $43 million on the top line and post an adjusted net loss of $0.04 per share.

The most notable jumps in revenue for MannKind during the quarter came from collaborations. Royalties from the company's partnerships brought in more than $19 million in the quarter, well up from the $304,000 in the same time frame last year.

Now what

MannKind has also effectively leveraged its two approved insulin treatments: the inhalable Afrezza and the V-Go patch. In the earnings release, it quoted CEO Michael Castagna as saying the company "optimized our commercial operations" supporting the two products. As a consequence, its endocrine business unit should become profitable starting next year.

10 stocks we like better than MannKind
When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and MannKind wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2023

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MNKD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.