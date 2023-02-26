Why Manitowoc Stock Surged 26% This Past Week

What happened

Shares of Manitowoc (NYSE: MTW) climbed 26% over the past week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the crane manufacturer reported sharply higher revenue and profits.

So what

Manitowoc's sales jumped 24.9% year over year to $621.6 million in the fourth quarter. That easily surpassed Wall Street's estimates, which had called for sales of $565.8 million.

"As we entered the quarter, we felt confident that our shippable backlog and inventory levels would allow us to hit the low end of our guidance," CEO Aaron Ravenscroft said during a conference call with analysts. "The hard work of our team and a bit of luck with parts and vessel availability helped us end the year even stronger than we expected."

Moreover, Manitowoc's fourth-quarter orders grew by 15.1% to $708 million, which brought its backlog to over $1 billion at the end of 2022. "The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by higher pricing and a couple of large dealer orders," CFO Brian Regan said.

The company's profitability also improved dramatically. Manitowoc's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) soared 50.6% to $51.5 million. And its net income -- adjusted to exclude a non-cash impairment charge -- increased 57% to $26 million, or $0.74 per share. That, too, far exceeded Wall Street's expectations. Analysts had forecasted adjusted per-share profits of $0.26.

Now what

Management guided for net sales of roughly $2.1 billion in 2023, with adjusted EBITDA of $130 million to $160 million and adjusted earnings per share of $0.35 to $1.15.

During the company'searnings call Ravenscroft said attractive growth opportunities in the Middle East -- where large construction projects are expected to boost demand for cranes in the coming year -- should help to offset a slowdown in its European business.

10 stocks we like better than Manitowoc

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Manitowoc wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2023

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.