Why Manitowoc Stock Popped 16% This Morning

What happened

Shares of heavy industrial crane builder Manitowoc (NYSE: MTW) are stretching higher on Tuesday morning, rising 16% through 10:45 a.m. ET after absolutely crushing on earnings while markets slept last night.

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2022, analysts had forecast Manitowoc might earn only $0.26 per share (adjusted for one-time items) on sales of $565.8 million. But in fact, Manitowoc came close to tripling the earnings estimate -- $0.74 per share -- on sales of $621.6 million.

So what

Those sales were up 24.9% year over year by the way, far exceeding analyst expectations despite having to contend with unfavorable currency exchange rates. Full-year sales passed $2 billion, up 18.2%.

But not all the news was good.

Manitowoc's $0.74-per-share profit, as already noted, was adjusted for one-time items. When calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), quarterly earnings were significantly worse -- indeed, Manitowoc actually lost $4.10 per share for the quarter once noncash asset impairment charges are deducted. And that erased all the profits the company had earned earlier in the year, leaving Manitowoc with a loss of $3.51 per share for all of 2022.

Now what

Will 2023 be kinder to Manitowoc? That's hard to say.

Management anticipates full-year sales of from $2 billion to $2.1 billion -- which would be basically flat against 2022. As for earnings, Manitowoc thinks it will earn an adjusted profit of anywhere from $0.35 per share to $1.15 per share -- but won't say what its GAAP earnings number might look like.

True, at the high end of that range, Manitowoc's earnings would edge out 2022's $1.06-per-share adjusted profit, and that prospect -- plus the fact of the earnings beat -- may help to explain investors' optimism today. But at the midpoint of guidance, a $0.75-per-share adjusted profit would mean that earnings will fall 29% this year.

I'm not sure that part of Manitowoc's earnings report has sunk in for investors just yet. When it does, I fear that today's surge in stock price could quickly collapse.

10 stocks we like better than Manitowoc

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Manitowoc wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2023

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.