Why Manchester United Stock Was Rocketing Higher Again Today

What happened

Shares of Manchester United (NYSE: MANU) were surging again Friday as talk of possible buyouts of the storied English soccer club fueled further gains in the stock.

As of 12:15 p.m. ET, shares were up 15.3%.

So what

Manchester United shares are now up by around 67% this week as initial rumors about a sale gave way to a confirmation from the company, which said Tuesday it was exploring "strategic alternatives" including a potential sale of the club.

On Friday morning, British tabloid The Daily Star reported that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was among the parties exploring a bid for the soccer team. The Star did not cite a source for that assertion, but said that Apple CEO Tim Cook is planning to talk with the banks that are handling the sale for Man U. The Glazer family, which controls Manchester United, is reportedly seeking a price of around $7 billion, which is nearly double the company's current market cap. The website MacRumors later reported that Apple was not seeking to purchase the club, citing a "source with direct knowledge of the situation."

Separately, Saudi Arabia's sports minister said he would "definitely support" private sector bids for Manchester United and Liverpool, another top English soccer club that's on the auction block.

Now what

A buyout by Apple seems like an odd match, but a buyer is likely to emerge for Manchester United as it's one of the top sports assets in the world. The company claims 1.1 billion fans and followers.

In its 10 years as a publicly traded company, the stock has underperformed, and it is unprofitable on an IFRS basis (the international equivalent of GAAP). However, for the right kind of buyer, these teams are prestige assets, and Man U will likely find some interested buyers, though its selling price remains a question mark.

10 stocks we like better than Manchester United

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Manchester United wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 7, 2022

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.