Why Managed Futures ETFs Surged in 2022

2022 has been a very challenging year for investors as most major asset classes are down significantly and there have been very few places to hide. One small area that has managed to shine is managed futures.

Managed futures ETFs offer these hedge fund strategies to individual investors in a low-cost, liquid wrapper. They seek to replicate the trades of market trend-following quant hedge funds.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF DBMF takes long and short positions in derivatives, primarily futures contracts and forward contracts, across equities, fixed income, currencies, and commodities. It is up more than 30% this year and has gathered over $1 billion in assets.

The KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF KMLM tracks an index of long and short managed futures contracts on 11 commodities, 6 currencies, and 5 global bond markets.

To learn more about these ETFs, please watch the short video above.





Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.