Why Managed-Care Stocks Are Rising

Political developments over the weekend seemed to lessen the chances of Medicare for All being implemented in the near term.

Shares of major health-insurance firms were rising Monday morning as political developments over the weekend seemed to lessen the chances of Medicare for All being implemented in the near term.

UnitedHealth Group (ticker: UNH) was up 1.3% and Cigna (CI) rose 0.5%. Humana (HUM) hit a 52-week high of $341.99 in the first minutes of trading, while Anthem (ANTM) was flat.

The strong morning for the managed-care firms came as the broader S&P 500 was down less than 0.1%.

Medicare for All, the health plan championed by Democratic presidential hopefuls Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, would effectively eliminate the managed-care industry. Fears of the plan have weighed on the sector this year, and Warren’s elaboration of the details of her plan in early November failed to shake the stocks.

On Friday, Warren released new details on her Medicare for All plan, in which she said she likely wouldn’t seek to pass legislation instituting full Medicare for All until her third year in office. “Every serious proposal for Medicare for All contemplates a significant transition period,” Warren wrote.

That significantly pushes out the expected potential timeline for Medicare for All implementation, if Warren won the presidency and Democrats won control of the Senate.

Also over the weekend, a poll conducted by the Des Moines Register and CNN found that Pete Buttigieg, and not Warren, has a significant lead among voters in Iowa, the first state to hold primary contests next year. A quarter of likely Democratic Iowa caucus-goers said Buttigieg is their first choice, with 16% saying the same of Warren.

While Buttigieg proposes to expand Medicare, he doesn’t support Medicare for All. His plan wouldn’t replace private insurance, and wouldn’t pose an existential threat to the managed-care companies.

The S&P 500 Managed Health Care sub-industry group was up 1.4% Monday morning.

