Why MAMA Is Expanding Fast in Refrigerated Prepared Foods

Mama’s Creations, Inc. MAMA is no longer just a meatball story. The company is building a wider refrigerated prepared-foods platform aimed at supermarket delis, grab-and-go cases, hot bars, club stores and convenience channels.

That matters because growth is coming from more than one lever. MAMA is adding products, expanding retail placements and using acquisitions to broaden what it can sell to national accounts.

Mama's Creations, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Mama's Creations, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Mama's Creations, Inc. Quote

MAMA Builds a Broader Food Platform

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock now spans all-natural meatballs, meat loaf, sausage, chicken entrées, salads, olives, paninis, sandwiches and ready-to-heat meals. The portfolio gives retailers a broader set of prepared-food options from one supplier. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The business has moved beyond its legacy MamaMancini’s identity. With T&L Creative Salads, Olive Branch and Crown 1 Foods in the platform, MAMA now supports more than 100 stock keeping units across beef, chicken, salads, olives and refrigerated prepared meals.

Mama’s Creations Gains Retail Reach

MAMA’s products are sold in more than 12,000 grocery, mass, club and convenience stores nationally. That footprint gives the company multiple ways to scale as retailers allocate more space to fresh perimeter and meal-replacement offerings.

Recent growth reflects both new placements and deeper penetration with current customers. The company launched more than a dozen new items with major retailers, including branded introductions at Walmart, Target and Food Lion, along with launches across Albertsons divisions, Weis, Fresh Market, convenience and meal-kit channels.

MAMA Gets a Lift From Costco

Costco remains a meaningful part of the growth story, but it is not a simple straight-line driver. MAMA won everyday item status for branded beef meatballs in the Northeast and later added the San Diego region.

That validates product appeal and execution in a demanding club channel. At the same time, Costco programs can create quarterly volatility, as the company lapped a nearly $10 million digital Costco multi-vendor mailer from the prior-year quarter without a repeat program.

Mama’s Creations Adds Crown 1 Muscle

The Crown 1 Foods acquisition expanded MAMA’s scale, capabilities and customer access. Crown added value-added proteins, premium ready-to-heat meals, modified-atmosphere packaging and relationships in both bulk and single-serve formats.

That matters for cross-selling. MAMA can introduce legacy products into Crown accounts while bringing Crown capabilities to existing customers. The deal also strengthens the company’s case as a one-stop-shop deli solutions provider.



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MAMA’s Signals Need a Closer Look

The growth story is clear: MAMA has broader categories, more retail reach and added manufacturing capability. The stock’s backdrop is more balanced, though, given valuation considerations and the potential for commodity costs, club-channel timing and shelf-space competition to affect results.

The current view does not include an explicit Zacks Rank or Style Scores. Without a Zacks Rank, investors lack the usual earnings-estimate revision signal that helps frame near-term stock prospects. Without Style Scores, there is no clear Zacks-based read on whether value, growth or momentum characteristics stand out.

For comparison, Conagra Brands CAG and Hormel Foods HRL give investors larger packaged-food benchmarks when assessing how prepared-food and protein-focused portfolios compete for retailer attention. MAMA’s opportunity is more narrowly tied to deli-prepared foods, but the same retail shelf-space discipline still applies.

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Mama's Creations, Inc. (MAMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.