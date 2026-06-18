Why MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest trading session, MakeMyTrip (MMYT) closed at $46.72, marking a +2.79% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.09%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.91%.

Heading into today, shares of the online travel company had gained 5.87% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.29%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of MakeMyTrip in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.1, indicating a 76.19% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $270.73 million, showing a 0.7% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

MMYT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.98 per share and revenue of $1.14 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -37.18% and +9.24%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for MakeMyTrip. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 34.25% lower. MakeMyTrip is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, MakeMyTrip is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 46.54. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 10.58.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, placing it within the bottom 8% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.