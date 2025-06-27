Why MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

MakeMyTrip (MMYT) closed the most recent trading day at $99.82, moving +1.86% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.52%.

The online travel company's stock has dropped by 3.93% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.95%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of MakeMyTrip in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.46, reflecting a 17.95% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $277.12 million, indicating a 8.88% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.98 per share and revenue of $1.16 billion, indicating changes of +26.92% and +18.78%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for MakeMyTrip. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. MakeMyTrip is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, MakeMyTrip is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 49.62. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.47.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, finds itself in the top 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

