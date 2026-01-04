Why a Maine Advisor Put $5. Million Into a Global Bond ETF Yielding Nearly 4%

Key Points

Maine-based Penobscot Wealth Management increased its DFGP position by 79,779 shares in the third quarter.

The move contributed to an estiamted $5.22 million increase in the overall position value from the previous period.

As of September 30, the fund reported holding 807,488 DFGP shares valued at $44.87 million, making it the second-largest position overall.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) was the subject of a buy by Maine-based Penobscot Wealth Management, which added an estimated $5.22 million to its position as of September 30.

What Happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated November 19, Penobscot Wealth Management increased its stake in the Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) by 79,779 shares in the third quarter. The position’s value rose to $44.87 million, representing 14.4% of the fund’s $311.58 million in reportable U.S. equity holdings across 103 positions.

What Else to Know

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT: SPYM: $59.68 million (19.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ: DFGP: $44.87 million (14.4% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: VEA: $34.74 million (11.2% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: IAGG: $13.99 million (4.5% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: VGT: $12.15 million (3.9% of AUM)

As of Friday, DFGP shares were priced at $54.03, up about 2% over the past year, compared to a nearly 17% gain for the S&P 500.

ETF Overview

Metric Value AUM $2.06 billion Yield 3% Price (as of Friday) $54.03 1-Year Total Return 5%

ETF Snapshot

DFGP's investment strategy focuses on a diversified portfolio of U.S. and foreign debt securities, targeting both investment-grade and select lower-rated fixed-income instruments to achieve total return objectives.

The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund.

It serves institutional and retail investors seeking core fixed income exposure with daily liquidity and a systematic approach to risk management.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF provides broad-based exposure to global fixed income markets, leveraging a systematic approach to security selection and risk management. The fund's strategy aims to enhance yield and total return by investing across a wide spectrum of credit qualities and geographies. Its disciplined methodology and diversified holdings position it as a core solution for investors seeking stable income and risk-adjusted returns in the fixed income space.

Foolish Take

After a couple of years in which cash and short-duration bonds dominated asset allocation conversations, global core fixed income is quietly working its way back into the center of diversified portfolios.



The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF offers broad exposure across more than 1,300 holdings, blending U.S. and foreign government and corporate debt with a yield to maturity around 5.6% and a 30-day SEC yield near 4%. With an average duration just under seven years, it sits in a sweet spot for investors who want income today without betting aggressively on rate cuts tomorrow.



This portfolio already leans heavily into diversified equity ETFs, so making fixed income a top-three position looks less like a defensive panic and more like balance restoration. Compared with equity holdings that hinge on earnings growth or multiple expansion, this ETF is built to deliver steady income and modest capital appreciation across cycles.

Glossary

ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund): An investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding a basket of assets like stocks or bonds.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of assets a fund or investment manager oversees on behalf of clients.

13F reportable: Refers to holdings that must be disclosed by institutional investment managers in quarterly SEC Form 13F filings.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by an investment, expressed as a percentage of its current price.

Fixed income: Investments that pay regular interest, such as bonds or debt securities, typically offering lower risk than stocks.

Investment grade: Bonds or debt securities rated as relatively low risk of default by credit rating agencies.

Lower-rated fixed income instruments: Bonds or debt securities with lower credit ratings, carrying higher risk and potentially higher yields.

Open-ended fund: An investment fund that issues and redeems shares at net asset value, allowing continuous investor entry and exit.

Systematic approach: An investment strategy using rules-based, repeatable processes rather than subjective judgment for security selection.

Risk-adjusted returns: Investment returns evaluated in relation to the amount of risk taken to achieve them.

Core solution: A primary investment intended to form the foundation of an investor’s portfolio.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 966%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 4, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.