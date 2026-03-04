Why Main Street Capital Stock Slumped 11% in February

Key Points

The private credit market is experiencing some turmoil.

Main Street Capital isn't seeing an increase in defaults.

The BDC expects to continue paying its dual dividends.

10 stocks we like better than Main Street Capital ›

Shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE: MAIN) declined by 11% in February. The business development company (BDC) was under pressure due to growing concerns about the private credit market. It also reported its fourth-quarter financial results last month.

Here's a look back at what transpired in February and whether investors should buy the BDC stock following its recent slump.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Concerns grow in the private credit market

Banks have pulled back on lending over the years due to consolidation, growing regulations, and a rising aversion to risk. That has opened the door for investment firms to step in and fill gaps by providing loans to private companies.

BDCs and private credit funds have expanded significantly over the past several years by growing their loan portfolios. However, several private capital borrowers have recently defaulted on these riskier loans. Those high-profile defaults have raised concerns that more borrowers could default. These worries have weighed on providers of private credit this year, including BDCs such as Main Street Capital.

Strong execution

While there are some issues in the private credit market, they're not affecting Main Street Capital. The BDC reported strong fourth-quarter results last month. It delivered $1.09 per share of distributable net investment income (DNII), a 5% increase from the prior year's level. That capped a solid year as its DNII rose to $4.21 per share, up from $4.16 per share in 2024, while its net asset value per share increased 5.3%, driven by higher valuations of its equity investments. The BDC delivered several new quarterly and annual records across its key performance metrics.

Meanwhile, Main Street Capital's loan portfolio is in excellent shape. The company noted that, as of year-end, investments in non-accrual status accounted for only 1% of its total investment portfolio at fair value, showcasing the quality of its loan portfolio. The BDC has fewer loans in nonaccrual status than some of its peers.

Main Street Capital remains confident that its strategy of investing in high-quality, smaller private companies can continue to generate favorable investment returns to support its monthly dividend. Meanwhile, the BDC's strong fourth-quarter results and favorable outlook enabled it to declare another supplemental quarterly dividend. Main Street Capital has now increased its monthly dividend 11 times since the fourth quarter of 2021. Additionally, it has paid a supplemental dividend for 18 straight quarters.

A more enticing income stream

Main Street Capital believes its strategy of investing in well-vetted, smaller private companies will continue to deliver sustainable growth. With its financial results, portfolio health, and outlook supporting that view, the BDC looks like an attractive investment opportunity following its share price sell-off. As a result of this decline, the BDC's annualized dividend yield has risen to nearly 7.5% when combining its monthly and supplemental dividends.

Should you buy stock in Main Street Capital right now?

Before you buy stock in Main Street Capital, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Main Street Capital wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $526,889!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,103,743!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 947% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 4, 2026.

Matt DiLallo has positions in Main Street Capital. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.