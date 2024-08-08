Why Magnite Was Sliding Today

Shares of Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) were heading lower today after the supply-side ad-tech platform (SSP) came up short on the bottom line in its second-quarter earnings report, and its revenue growth slowed.

As a result, the stock was down 6.8% as of 10:12 a.m. EDT.

Magnite hits the brakes

Magnite's revenue grew by 7% in the quarter, reaching $162.9 million. Revenue excluding traffic-acquisition costs (TAC) rose 9% to $146.8 million, which was slightly ahead of estimates. Magnite, best known for its Connected TV (CTV) technology, said that revenue from CTV rose 12% to $63 million, ahead of its guidance of $59 million to $61 million.

The company began partnering with Netflix, a potentially huge opportunity, in May. It also signed a new deal with United Airlines and is gaining traction in live sports.

On the bottom line, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $44.7 million were up from $37.3 million, and the company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14, up from $0.09 but short of estimates at $0.15.

CEO Michael Barrett said, "Ad spend trends from the first half continue to be positive and we remain optimistic this momentum will carry forward as Magnite growth accelerates in the back half of 2024."

What's next for Magnite

Looking ahead, Magnite sees revenue ex-TAC of $146 million to $150 million in Q3, essentially flat from Q2, though up more than 10% from a year ago.

It also called for revenue ex-TAC from CTV to increase 18% to 22%. Magnite continues to see adjusted EBITDA up in the mid-teens and positive EPS on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis for the year.

While there were no red flags in the report, investors seemed to have higher expectations given the acceleration in the broader digital-advertising industry and the new deal with Netflix.

For now, investors will have to be patient with the stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in Magnite right now?

Before you buy stock in Magnite, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Magnite wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $606,079!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 6, 2024

Jeremy Bowman has positions in Magnite and Netflix. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix. The Motley Fool recommends Magnite. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.